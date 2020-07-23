UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Hits China's Tibet Region - Seismologists

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 01:50 AM

Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Hits China's Tibet Region - Seismologists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) A 6.2-magnitude earthquake has hit the Tibet Autonomous Region in China's west, according to data released by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) on Wednesday.

The quake was detected at 8:07 p.

m. UTC (20:07 GMT), with the epicenter located 6 miles deep and 380 miles north from neighboring Nepal's capital of Kathmandu, according to the EMSC website.

There have been no reports on casualties or damage at this point.

Related Topics

Earthquake China Kathmandu Nepal From P

Recent Stories

Green Petrochem announces expansion plan in Hamriy ..

1 hour ago

Bpifrance ready to deploy 4.2 billion euros in fir ..

2 hours ago

UAE telecom subscribers hit 22.111 mln by end of M ..

2 hours ago

Azerbaijan's Military Says Shot Down Armenian Dron ..

7 minutes ago

EU Foreign Policy Chief Holds Talks With Top Armen ..

7 minutes ago

A plethora of US-China disputes

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.