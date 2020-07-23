MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) A 6.2-magnitude earthquake has hit the Tibet Autonomous Region in China's west, according to data released by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) on Wednesday.

The quake was detected at 8:07 p.

m. UTC (20:07 GMT), with the epicenter located 6 miles deep and 380 miles north from neighboring Nepal's capital of Kathmandu, according to the EMSC website.

There have been no reports on casualties or damage at this point.