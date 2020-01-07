Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Hits Near Indonesia - US Geological Survey

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck on Tuesday southwest of Indonesia's Simeulue island, the data of the United States Geological Survey showed

The agency said that it had registered the quake 16 kilometers (10 miles) to the southwest of the town of Sinabang at 06:05 GMT. The epicenter was located at the depth of 20 kilometers.

There have been no reports about casualties or damage caused by the quake.