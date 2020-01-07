UrduPoint.com
Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Hits Near Indonesia - US Geological Survey

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 01:10 PM

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck on Tuesday southwest of Indonesia's Simeulue island, the data of the United States Geological Survey showed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck on Tuesday southwest of Indonesia's Simeulue island, the data of the United States Geological Survey showed.

The agency said that it had registered the quake 16 kilometers (10 miles) to the southwest of the town of Sinabang at 06:05 GMT. The epicenter was located at the depth of 20 kilometers.

There have been no reports about casualties or damage caused by the quake.

Earthquake Indonesia United States

