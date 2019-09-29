UrduPoint.com
Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Hits Philippines - EMSC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 08:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) A magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit the Philippine island of Mindanao, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said Sunday.

The quake took place at 02:02 GMT about 84 kilometers (52 miles) to the southeast of the area of Pundaguitan at a depth of 89 kilometers.

There are no reports on victims or damage caused by the earthquake so far. No tsunami alert has been declared.

