Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Hits Philippines - EMSC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) A magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit the Philippine island of Mindanao, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said Sunday.

The quake took place at 02:02 GMT about 84 kilometers (52 miles) to the southeast of the area of Pundaguitan at a depth of 89 kilometers.

There are no reports on victims or damage caused by the earthquake so far. No tsunami alert has been declared.