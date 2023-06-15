Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Strikes in Philippines - Seismologists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) A powerful 6.2-magnitude earthquake occurred in the Philippines early on Thursday, according to the data of the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The earthquake occurred at 02:19 GMT 41 kilometers (25 miles) southwest of the City of Batangas with some 237,000 people in population.

The epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 2 kilometers.

There have been no immediate reports of casualties or material damage.