Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Strikes Off Coast Of Northern California - USGS

Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Strikes Off Coast of Northern California - USGS

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) An earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale occurred off the coast of Northern California at about 12:10 p.m. local time, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Monday on its website.

The USGS reported a magnitude 6.2 earthquake 38 kilometers (approximately 24 miles) west of Petrolia, California, the USGS said. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 9.3 kilometers, they added.

