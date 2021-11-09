UrduPoint.com

Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Strikes Off Nicaraguan Coast - Seismologists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 01:42 PM

A powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake occurred on Tuesday off the western coast of Nicaragua, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) A powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake occurred on Tuesday off the western coast of Nicaragua, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center said.

The earthquake was recorded at 12:25 a.m. local time (06:25 GMT).

The epicenter was located 97 kilometers (60 miles) southwest of the city of Masaya with a population of about 130,000 people. The hearth was located at a depth of 80 kilometers.

No information on casualties or damage was reported. A tsunami threat message was not issued.

The earthquake was preceded by a 5.8 magnitude quake, which struck several hours before.

