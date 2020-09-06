MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) A magnitude 6.2 earthquake occurred in the vicinity of Vanuatu in the southern segment of the Pacific Ocean, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Sunday.

The underground tremor occurred at 2:59 am UTC (02:59 GMT) 63 miles southeast from ŽPort Vila, the capital of Vanuatu. The epicenter was at a 5-mile depth.

There have been no reports on casualties or damage at this point.