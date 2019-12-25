UrduPoint.com
Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Strikes Off West Coast Of Canada - US Geological Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) A 6.0 magnitude earthquake on Wednesday struck off the west coast of Canada, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

According to the USGS, the earthquake was registered at 3:25 GMT. Its epicenter was located in the Pacific ocean 183 kilometers (113.

7 miles) to the west of Canada's Port Hardy municipality in the western province of British Columbia, at the depth of one kilometer.

No casualties or damage has been reported.

This has been the third earthquake to hit the region over the week. The two previous took place on Monday within an hour and did not result in any casualties or damage.

