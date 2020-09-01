Magnitude 6.2 Quake Jolts Chagos Archipelago Region in Indian Ocean - USGS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) A strong earthquake measuring 6.2 magnitude hit near the Chagos Archipelago in the Indian Ocean on Monday, the US Geological Survey said.

The shallow quake struck the area 309 miles northeast of the Maldives at 5:24 p.m. GMT. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. No tsunami warnings were issued.