Magnitude 6.2 Underwater Quake Strikes in Central Mediterranean Sea - Seismologists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) A strong earthquake of 6.2 magnitude on the Richter scale struck 6.2 miles underwater in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea in the early hours of Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

No damage has been reported as the event took place about midway between the Greek mainland and Libya, the agency's data shows.

Tremors of such magnitude can cause damage to urban areas and occur fewer than 100 times annually.