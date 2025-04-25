Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Hits Ecuador Coast
Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2025 | 06:39 PM
Quito, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) A shallow 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck off the Pacific coast of Ecuador early Friday, the US Geological Survey reported, and was felt as far away as the Andean capital Quito.
AFP reporters felt the shake before 7:00 am local time (1200 GMT).
Monitors said the epicenter was near the Pacific coast of Esmeraldas, at a depth of about 35 kilometers (22 miles).
There were no immediate reports of victims or severe damage and Ecuadoran authorities said there was no tsunami risk.
