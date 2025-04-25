Open Menu

Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Hits Ecuador Coast

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2025 | 06:39 PM

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits Ecuador coast

A shallow 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck off the Pacific coast of Ecuador early Friday, the US Geological Survey reported, and was felt as far away as the Andean capital Quito

Quito, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) A shallow 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck off the Pacific coast of Ecuador early Friday, the US Geological Survey reported, and was felt as far away as the Andean capital Quito.

AFP reporters felt the shake before 7:00 am local time (1200 GMT).

Monitors said the epicenter was near the Pacific coast of Esmeraldas, at a depth of about 35 kilometers (22 miles).

There were no immediate reports of victims or severe damage and Ecuadoran authorities said there was no tsunami risk.

Recent Stories

PSL X: Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators to lock ho ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators to lock horns today

9 minutes ago
 SNGPL disconnects eight more meters

SNGPL disconnects eight more meters

2 minutes ago
 PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 449 point ..

PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 449 points

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner suspends officials at Matric practica ..

Commissioner suspends officials at Matric practical exams centres

2 minutes ago
 AJK President stresses for transparent audit proce ..

AJK President stresses for transparent audit process to bolster public confidenc ..

2 minutes ago
 PSL X: Shoaib Malik responds to critics over his p ..

PSL X: Shoaib Malik responds to critics over his participation in mega tournamen ..

17 minutes ago
India to be given befitting response to any misadv ..

India to be given befitting response to any misadventure; youth urged to registe ..

2 minutes ago
 PPRA, World Bank to develop competency framework f ..

PPRA, World Bank to develop competency framework for procurement professionals

15 minutes ago
 Sargodha University, SCCI join hands for digital m ..

Sargodha University, SCCI join hands for digital media training

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expresses s ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expresses satisfaction over reduction in ..

2 minutes ago
 PSL 2025 Match 15 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Ki ..

PSL 2025 Match 15 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who W ..

23 minutes ago
 Met Office issues heatwave alert for various parts ..

Met Office issues heatwave alert for various parts of Pakistan

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World