Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Hits Near Greek Island Of Crete - Seismologists

Tue 12th October 2021 | 04:21 PM

Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Hits Near Greek Island of Crete - Seismologists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) The Greek island of Crete was shaken by a magnitude 6.3 earthquake on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported.

The tremor occurred off the Crete coast at 09:24 UTC (09:24 GMT) at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). The epicenter was located 124 kilometers east-southeast of the city of Heraklion, according to the agency.

No casualties or damages have been reported so far.

