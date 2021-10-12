Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Hits Near Greek Island of Crete - Seismologists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) The Greek island of Crete was shaken by a magnitude 6.3 earthquake on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported.

The tremor occurred off the Crete coast at 09:24 UTC (09:24 GMT) at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). The epicenter was located 124 kilometers east-southeast of the city of Heraklion, according to the agency.

No casualties or damages have been reported so far.