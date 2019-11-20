Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Hits Southern Mexico - European-Mediterranean Seismologists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Mexico's southern state of Chiapas, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Wednesday.

According to the EMSC, the earthquake was registered at 4.27 GMT. The epicenter was located 110 kilometers (66.35 miles) to the south-west of Puerto Madero, at a depth of 60 kilometers.

There have been no immediate reports about damage or casualties.