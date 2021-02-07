UrduPoint.com
Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Hits Southern Philippines - Seismologists

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 11:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2021) A magnitude 6.3 earthquake rocked the Philippines' southern part on Sunday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said.

The tremor was registered at 04:22 GMT with the epicenter located at a depth of 9.

3 miles and 3.7 miles south-east of the Magsaysay municipality in the province of Davao del Sur, according to the PHIVOLCS.

There have been no reports on damage or victims caused by the earthquake.

