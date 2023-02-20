Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Hits Syria-Turkey Border - European Seismologists

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake occurred in the border region of Syria and Turkey, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) A magnitude 6.3 earthquake occurred in the border region of Syria and Turkey, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The earthquake was recorded at 17:04 GMT nine kilometers from Turkey's Antakya and 75 kilometers from Syria's Latakia.

CNN Turk reported that there were destroyed facilities after the earthquake in Hatay Province in Turkey.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan paid a visit to the Hatay Province on Monday.

Residents of a number of provinces in Syria felt the earthquake that occurred on the border with Turkey, the SANA agency reported.