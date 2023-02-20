UrduPoint.com

Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Hits Syria-Turkey Border - European Seismologists

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2023 | 11:27 PM

Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Hits Syria-Turkey Border - European Seismologists

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake occurred in the border region of Syria and Turkey, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) A magnitude 6.3 earthquake occurred in the border region of Syria and Turkey, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The earthquake was recorded at 17:04 GMT nine kilometers from Turkey's Antakya and 75 kilometers from Syria's Latakia.

CNN Turk reported that there were destroyed facilities after the earthquake in Hatay Province in Turkey.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan paid a visit to the Hatay Province on Monday.

Residents of a number of provinces in Syria felt the earthquake that occurred on the border with Turkey, the SANA agency reported.

Related Topics

Earthquake Syria Turkey Visit Hatay Tayyip Erdogan Border From

Recent Stories

Federal Minister Javed Latif for forming JIT to pr ..

Federal Minister Javed Latif for forming JIT to probe reasons for economic meltd ..

6 minutes ago
 Terrorism case: LHC grants protective bail to Imra ..

Terrorism case: LHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan till March 3

6 minutes ago
 EU Launches 2-Year Civilian Mission in Armenia to ..

EU Launches 2-Year Civilian Mission in Armenia to Boost Border Security - Counci ..

8 minutes ago
 US notified Russia about Biden's Ukraine visit 'ho ..

US notified Russia about Biden's Ukraine visit 'hours before:' top aide

6 minutes ago
 Tammana Begum remembered on her 11th death anniver ..

Tammana Begum remembered on her 11th death anniversary

6 minutes ago
 Syria's Assad Visits Oman First Time, Meets With S ..

Syria's Assad Visits Oman First Time, Meets With Sultan - Office

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.