UrduPoint.com

Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Strikes Near Kuril Islands - Russian Seismologists

Muhammad Irfan Published June 11, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Strikes Near Kuril Islands - Russian Seismologists

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2023) SAKHALINSK, Russia, June 11 (Sputnik) - A 6.3 magnitude earthquake was registered in the Pacific Ocean off the southern coast of Japan's Hokkaido island, with tremors felt in Russia's Kuril Islands, the regional branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian academy of Sciences told Sputnik on Sunday.

"A 6.3 magnitude earthquake occurred on June 11 at 8:54 p.m. (09:54 GMT). The epicenter was located between Hokkaido and Honshu islands, the source of underground shocks was located at a depth of 137 kilometers (85 miles)," the head of the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk seismological station said.

The expert added that earth tremors with a force of 3 points were felt by residents of Shikotan island in the Kuril chain. No tsunami alarm was declared, and there were no casualties or destruction.

The Kuril Islands are located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire, which is regularly affected by powerful earthquakes.

Related Topics

Tsunami Fire Earthquake Russia Japan June Sunday P

Recent Stories

Eid Al Adha holiday for Federal Government from 9 ..

Eid Al Adha holiday for Federal Government from 9 to 12 Dhul Hijjah

2 hours ago
 Champions League final brings global record to Ist ..

Champions League final brings global record to Istanbul Airport

2 hours ago
 Artificial Intelligence Office organises AI-Enable ..

Artificial Intelligence Office organises AI-Enabled Entrepreneurs conference in ..

2 hours ago
 Turkish media celebrates UAE President&#039;s visi ..

Turkish media celebrates UAE President&#039;s visit

2 hours ago
 Led by Mansour bin Zayed: Manchester City FC embod ..

Led by Mansour bin Zayed: Manchester City FC embodies an unwavering commitment t ..

2 hours ago
 UAE-Türkiye partnership has scaled new heights: A ..

UAE-Türkiye partnership has scaled new heights: Al Marri

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.