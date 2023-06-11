Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Strikes Near Kuril Islands - Russian Seismologists

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2023) SAKHALINSK, Russia, June 11 (Sputnik) - A 6.3 magnitude earthquake was registered in the Pacific Ocean off the southern coast of Japan's Hokkaido island, with tremors felt in Russia's Kuril Islands, the regional branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian academy of Sciences told Sputnik on Sunday.

"A 6.3 magnitude earthquake occurred on June 11 at 8:54 p.m. (09:54 GMT). The epicenter was located between Hokkaido and Honshu islands, the source of underground shocks was located at a depth of 137 kilometers (85 miles)," the head of the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk seismological station said.

The expert added that earth tremors with a force of 3 points were felt by residents of Shikotan island in the Kuril chain. No tsunami alarm was declared, and there were no casualties or destruction.

The Kuril Islands are located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire, which is regularly affected by powerful earthquakes.