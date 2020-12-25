UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Strikes Near Philippine City Of Calatagan - US Geological Survey

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 06:20 AM

Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Strikes Near Philippine City of Calatagan - US Geological Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) A 6.3 magnitude earthquake was registered on Friday near the Philippine city of Calatagan, the US Geological Survey said.

The tremor was recorded 2.3 kilometers (over 1 mile) northwest of Calatagan on the island of Luzon. The epicenter was located at a depth of 114 kilometers.

There are no reports about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake. No tsunami alert has been declared.

The Philippines is located in a seismologically active zone, known as the Ring of Fire, and often suffers from powerful earthquakes. The archipelago lies along the border between the Philippine Sea Plate and the Eurasian plate, which are colliding and increasing the seismological activity in the area.

The 1976 Moro Gulf earthquake, which caused a powerful tsunami, is the deadliest recorded earthquake in the history of the Philippines, which left from 5,000 to 8,000 people dead.

Related Topics

Dead Tsunami Fire Earthquake Alert Philippines Border From

Recent Stories

AFC adds Emirati referee to elite panel for 2021

7 hours ago

Police killing of unarmed Black man ignites fresh ..

5 hours ago

Sindh Govt making efforts to establish new industr ..

5 hours ago

Afghan women's rights activist shot dead

5 hours ago

Leaves of Rescue staff cancelled

5 hours ago

Ministers offer condolences on demise of MNA Pir N ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.