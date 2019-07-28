UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Strikes Off Japanese Coast - USGS

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 01:50 AM

Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Strikes Off Japanese Coast - USGS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) A magnitude 6.3 earthquake has occurred near Japanese Honshu island, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported on Saturday.

The USGS reported that the quake struck at 18:31 GMT. The epicenter of the earthquake was located 144 kilometers (about 89 miles) southeast of the city of Shingu, at the depth of 375.

8 kilometers.

There have been no immediate reports about damage or casualties caused by the earthquakes.

Japan is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. The 2011 9.0 magnitude earthquake and the following tsunami killed over 15,000 people and caused the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster.

Related Topics

Tsunami Fire Earthquake Nuclear Fukushima From

Recent Stories

CDA, MCI develops modern technology at Asphalt Mix ..

2 hours ago

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui condemns imposition of sal ..

2 hours ago

Free hepatitis camp, walk held at Shaikh Zayed Hos ..

2 hours ago

Afghan women must have role In peace talks, rights ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan Navy contributes over Rs 3 m medical supp ..

2 hours ago

Putin's Visit to France in August Being Prepared - ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.