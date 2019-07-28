Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Strikes Off Japanese Coast - USGS

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) A magnitude 6.3 earthquake has occurred near Japanese Honshu island, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported on Saturday.

The USGS reported that the quake struck at 18:31 GMT. The epicenter of the earthquake was located 144 kilometers (about 89 miles) southeast of the city of Shingu, at the depth of 375.

8 kilometers.

There have been no immediate reports about damage or casualties caused by the earthquakes.

Japan is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. The 2011 9.0 magnitude earthquake and the following tsunami killed over 15,000 people and caused the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster.