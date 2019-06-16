Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Strikes Off New Zealand Coast - USGS

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2019) A 6.3 magnitude earthquake was registered on Sunday off the coast of New Zealand, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The tremor occurred at 05:17 GMT, with the epicenter located 93 kilometers (57 miles) northeast of the L'Esperance Rock at the depth of 35 kilometers.

There are no reports about any damages, or victims caused by the earthquake.