Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Strikes Off Philippines' Coast - European Seismologists
Sumaira FH 40 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 12:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) A magnitude 6.3 earthquake occurred in the vicinity of the coast of the Philippines, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said on Sunday.
The tremor was recorded at 15:23 GMT, with the epicenter located 75 kilometers (47 miles) away from the city of Digos at a depth of 114 kilometers, according to the EMSC.
There have been no reports on casualties or tsunami warnings at this point.