Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Strikes Off Solomon Islands - Seismologists

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 11:00 AM

Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Strikes Off Solomon Islands - Seismologists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) A magnitude 6.3 earthquake has hit off the Solomon Islands' coast in the south-west of the Pacific Ocean, the United States Geological Survey said on Monday.

The earthquake hit the island nation at 05:02 GMT, its epicenter was located 105 kilometers (65 miles) to the north-west of the town of Kirakira, at the depth of 17.

7 kilometers.

No damage and injuries have been reported so far.

The Solomon Islands archipelago is located within the Pacific Ring of Fire, which is a 40,000-kilometer belt, running from Indonesia to Chile and housing over 400 volcanoes.

