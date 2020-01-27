UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Strikes Solomon Islands

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 12:24 PM

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Solomon Islands

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit the Solomon Islands on Monday, the US Geological Survey said, but no tsunami warning was issued

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :A 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit the Solomon Islands on Monday, the US Geological Survey said, but no tsunami warning was issued.

The powerful quake struck just after 4 pm (0500 GMT) at a depth of 17.7 kilometres (11 miles) some 140 kilometres (90 miles) southeast of the Pacific nation's capital Honiara, the USGS added.

The Solomon Islands Met Service said there was no tsunami threat from the undersea quake.

Garedd Porowai, marketing team leader for Solomon Islands Tourism, said the tremor was "not the biggest" he had felt but it "gave us quite a jolt here in the office".

There was no visible evidence of damage in Honiara's central business district, he added.

The Solomon Islands are regularly rocked by strong quakes.

In 2013, the country was hit by a tsunami after an 8.0-magnitude quake, leaving at least 10 people dead and thousands homeless after buildings were destroyed.

Related Topics

Dead Tsunami Earthquake Business Honiara Solomon Islands From

Recent Stories

AWST 2020 discussion to highlight Arab media’s r ..

10 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Expresses Profound Sorrow an ..

12 minutes ago

OIC participates in the "African Scholars Conferen ..

12 minutes ago

Dr Kamran Afzal likely to be appointed new IG Sin ..

1 minute ago

5th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Tourname ..

14 minutes ago

Russia's Aircraft Returns to Khabarovsk After Rece ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.