Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Strikes US Alaska - Geological Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2022 | 01:01 PM

A powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the US state of Alaska, where the major fishing port is located, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2022) A powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the US state of Alaska, where the major fishing port is located, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported on Saturday.

The earthquake was registered at 8:17 p.

m. local time (05:17 GMT) on Friday. The epicenter was located 74 kilometers (46 miles) south of the city of Unalaska at a depth of 3 kilometers.

No further information on the possible casualties or damage was reported. A tsunami warning was not issued.

