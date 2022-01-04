(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) A magnitude 6.3 earthquake occurred on Tuesday morning off the Japanese islands of Ogasawara in the Pacific Ocean, more than 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) south of Tokyo.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), tremors were recorded at 06:09 local time (09:09 p.

m. GMT Monday).

The origin of the earthquake was at a depth of 70 kilometers (43 miles) under water. There was no tsunami threat.

There were no reports of injuries or damage during the earthquake.