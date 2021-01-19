UrduPoint.com
Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Hits Argentina's San Juan Province

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 08:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) A 6.4-magnitude earthquake has occurred in Argentina, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reports.

The quake hit at 02:46 GMT on Tuesday, about 17 miles (27 kilometers) southwest of Pocito (located in Argentina's west-central San Juan Province), USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of damages.

According to Argentinian media reports, the earthquake was felt in much of the country, including in several neighborhoods of Buenos Aires.

