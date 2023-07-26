Open Menu

Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Hits East Of Vanuatu: USGS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 26, 2023 | 07:06 PM

Magnitude 6.4 earthquake hits east of Vanuatu: USGS

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :A 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit 83 kilometres (51 miles) east off the coast of Vanuatu on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said, but no tsunami warning was issued.

The US Tsunami Warning Center said there was no threat for the islands of Guam, Rota, Tinian or Saipan from the offshore quake, which hit at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The nearest city, Port-Olry, was 95 kilometres away.

Earthquakes are common along the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

