Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Hits Indonesia, 2nd Tremor In Less Than 24 Hours - USGS

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 07:04 PM

Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Hits Indonesia, 2nd Tremor in Less Than 24 Hours - USGS

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake was registered on Thursday near the coast of the Indonesian island of Halmahera, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, adding that this was the second strong tremor in less than 24 hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) A 6.4 magnitude earthquake was registered on Thursday near the coast of the Indonesian island of Halmahera, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, adding that this was the second strong tremor in less than 24 hours.

According to the USGS, the earthquake was recorded at 08:49 GMT, and a 5.7 magnitude tremor hit the coast of the Lombok Island at 15:54 GMT on Wednesday.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 106 kilometers (66 miles), 134 kilometers north of the city of Tobelo, part of the province of North Maluku.

There are currently no reports of any victims or damage caused by the earthquake.

Indonesia is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. Hundreds of thousands of people died in 2004 when some 9.2 magnitude earthquake hit Sumatra's Aceh region, triggering a tsunami in several countries bordering the Indian Ocean.

