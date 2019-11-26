UrduPoint.com
Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Hits Near Capital Of Albania - US Geological Survey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 09:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck on Tuesday near Tirana, the capital of Albania, the data of the United States Geological Survey showed.

The agency said it registered the quake 10 kilometers (6 miles) to the northwest of Shijak at 02:54 GMT. The epicenter was located at the depth of 10 kilometers.

There have been no reports about casualties or damage caused by the quake.

