Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Recorded in Northern California - Seismologists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) A magnitude 6.4 earthquake occurred in northern California on Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The USGS said that the epicenter of the earthquake was located off the coast of northern California, 12 kilometers (7.

5 miles) southwest of the city of Ferndale.

A series of aftershocks of magnitude ranging from 2.5 to 4.6 was recorded in the area from 10:39 to 11:03 GMT, with their epicenter lying at a depth of 15.4 to 24.1 kilometers.

There has been no immediate information about casualties or destruction.