Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Strikes Off Greek Coast In Eastern Mediterranean - Seismologists

Tue 19th October 2021 | 01:50 PM

Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Strikes Off Greek Coast in Eastern Mediterranean - Seismologists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) A powerful earthquake with estimated magnitude from 5.9 to 6.4 occurred in the Mediterranean Sea near the Greek island of Crete, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported on Tuesday.

The earthquake was recorded at 8:32 a.m. local time (05:32 GMT). The epicenter was located 298 kilometers (185 miles) from Heraklion and about 139 kilometers from the island of Karpathos. The hearth was located at a depth of 60 kilometers.

No information on casualties or damage has been reported.

