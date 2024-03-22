Magnitude-6.4 Quake Hits Off Indonesia's Java Island: USGS
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2024 | 04:10 PM
Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) A magnitude-6.4 offshore earthquake hit near Indonesia's Java island on Friday, the United States Geological Survey said, with the tremor felt in the capital Jakarta and forcing residents of another city to flee their homes.
The quake had a depth of approximately eight kilometres (five miles), and struck off Java island's northern coast near Bawean island at about 3:52 pm local time (0852 GMT), the USGS said.
There were no immediate reports of injuries, and no tsunami warning was issued by local authorities.
The quake was felt more strongly in East Java Province, including in the city of Surabaya and the coastal town of Tuban.
"I was at home when the earthquake struck. The jolt made us unsteady. The water in the sewer (outside) was swaying," said Yulianus Andre, an AFP journalist in the city.
"My family and I rushed out of home and our neighbours did too. The jolt lasted more than a minute when we were outside.
"
Muhammad Nurkholis, a resident of Tuban, said the tremor lasted around a minute.
"Initially I did not feel it, but when I saw water in the aquarium swaying, I started to realise that the ground was swaying," he said.
Two buildings were damaged in Tuban, according to local authorities.
Indonesia, a vast archipelago nation, experiences frequent earthquakes due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity where tectonic plates collide that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.
A magnitude-6.2 quake that shook Sulawesi island in January 2021 killed more than 100 people and left thousands homeless.
In 2018, a magnitude-7.5 quake and subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi killed more than 2,200 people.
And in 2004, a magnitude-9.1 quake struck Aceh province, causing a tsunami and killing more than 170,000 people in Indonesia.
Recent Stories
Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says Shaza Khawaja
IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol
Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonight
Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment
FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects
SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal
Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..
First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024
Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik
UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results
More Stories From World
-
Hurricanes rout Rebels to stay perfect atop Super Rugby table54 seconds ago
-
Berlin says German FA lacks 'patriotism' for dropping Adidas1 minute ago
-
Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard1 minute ago
-
Dozens of Rohingya feared dead or missing after boat capsized off Indonesia: UN21 minutes ago
-
Dozens of Rohingya feared dead or missing at sea as Indonesia ends search21 minutes ago
-
Russia admits 'state of war' amid massive strikes on Ukraine21 minutes ago
-
Kremlin warns EU over grain tariffs, frozen assets21 minutes ago
-
Niger says 23 soldiers killed in 'terrorist' ambush31 minutes ago
-
Magnitude-6.4 quake hits off Indonesia's Java island: USGS1 hour ago
-
Pakistani consulate lauds New York State Assembly's resolutions honouring Pakistan1 hour ago
-
UK, Australia call for 'immediate cessation of fighting' in Gaza2 hours ago
-
Russia targets Kyiv after Putin vows revenge for border strikes2 hours ago