MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) A magnitude 6.4 earthquake occurred in the vicinity of the central Chilean city of Ovalle in the southern segment of the Pacific Ocean, the US Geological Survey said on Sunday.

The underground tremor occurred at 7:16 am UTC (07:16 GMT) 28 miles northwest from Ovalle. The epicenter was at a 17-mile depth.

No victims or damage following the quake have been reported at this point.