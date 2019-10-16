Magnitude 6.5 Earthquake Hits Near Philippine Island Of Mindanao - EMSC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 05:19 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) A magnitude 6.5 earthquake hit near the Philippine island of Mindanao, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center said in a statement Wednesday.
The earthquake occurred 62 kilometers (38.5 miles) southwest of Davao, Philippines at a depth of 20 kilometers (12.4 miles).
No casualties or destruction have been reported.