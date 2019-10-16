Magnitude 6.5 Earthquake Hits Near Philippine Island of Mindanao - EMSC

(@FahadShabbir)

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake hit near the Philippine island of Mindanao, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center said in a statement Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) A magnitude 6.5 earthquake hit near the Philippine island of Mindanao, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center said in a statement Wednesday.

The earthquake occurred 62 kilometers (38.5 miles) southwest of Davao, Philippines at a depth of 20 kilometers (12.4 miles).

No casualties or destruction have been reported.