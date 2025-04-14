Open Menu

Magnitude 6.5 Earthquake Strikes South Of Fiji Islands

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes south of Fiji Islands

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck south of the Fiji Islands on Monday, according to the US Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 174 kilometers (108 miles), USGS said.

The US Tsunami Warning System said a tsunami was not expected.

