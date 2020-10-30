(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) A magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit Greece's Dodecanese Islands on Friday, the seismological laboratory of the University of Athens said.

The epicenter was located 24 kilometers (14.9 miles) to the north-west of the island of Samos at a depth of 10 kilometers.

There have not been any reports about casualties or damage so far.

The earthquake was also felt in Athens.