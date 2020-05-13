UrduPoint.com
Magnitude 6.6 Earthquake Occurs In Western Part Of Pacific Ocean - Seismologists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 09:10 AM

Magnitude 6.6 Earthquake Occurs in Western Part of Pacific Ocean - Seismologists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) A magnitude 6.6 earthquake occurred late on Tuesday in the area of the Santa Cruz Islands in the western part of the Pacific Ocean, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC).

The EMSC said the tremors were recorded at 22:41 GMT.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located 658 kilometers (409 miles) north of the city of Port-Vila, the capital of the Republic of Vanuatu. The depth was 127 kilometers (79 miles).

No tsunami warning has been issued.

