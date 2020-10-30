ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) A magnitude 6.6 earthquake was recorded in Turkey's west on Friday, the epicenter of the quake was located near the town of Seferlihisar in the Izmir Province, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said.

According to AFAD, the epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 16.5 kilometers (10.2 miles).

According to Turkish media reports, trembles could be felt in different provinces in the country's west, as well as in Istanbul.

There have been no reports about injuries and damage so far.