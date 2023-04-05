Magnitude 6.6 Earthquake Strikes Off Coast of Panama - Seismologists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck off the coast of Panama, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Tuesday.

The earthquake was recorded at 22.18 GMT 72 kilometers (44.7 miles) south of the fishing village of Boca Chica in the northwest of the country. The earthquake's epicenter lay at a depth of 10 kilometers.

There is no immediate information on casualties or material damage.