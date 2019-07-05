Magnitude 6.6 Earthquake Strikes US State of California - USGS

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) A 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit the south of the US state of California, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Thursday.

The quake was registered at 17:33 GMT at the depth of 8.7 kilometers (5.4 miles). The epicenter was 18 kilometers northeast of the city of Ridgecrest.

There are no reports on victims or damage caused by the earthquake so far.

The Kern County Fire Department wrote on Twitter that its firefighters were working on about 20 incidents "ranging from medical assistance to structure fires" provoked by the quake. According to the fire department, evacuation of people from quake-hit area is underway.