Magnitude 6.6 Quake Strikes Off Papua New Guinea: USGS
Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2024 | 03:00 PM
Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) A magnitude 6.6 earthquake rattled Papua New Guinea on Friday, the United States Geological Survey said, striking off the country's eastern coast.
The USGS said the quake was 51 kilometres (31.6 miles) deep and located 123.2 kilometres from the closest town of Kokopo.
The Papua New Guinea National Disaster Centre said it was assessing for damage.
There were no tsunami warnings issued following the earthquake.
Earthquakes are common in Papua New Guinea, which sits on top of the seismic "Ring of Fire" -- an arc of intense tectonic activity that stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.
Although they seldom cause widespread damage in sparsely populated areas, they can trigger destructive landslides.
