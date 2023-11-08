Open Menu

Magnitude 6.7 Earthquake Hits Indonesia's Banda Sea: USGS

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2023 | 08:01 PM

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake hits Indonesia's Banda Sea: USGS

A 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's Banda Sea on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey said, hours after a stronger tremor hit the region, with no immediate reports of damage or casualties

A 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's Banda Sea on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey said, hours after a stronger tremor hit the region, with no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The shallow quake, located far from the coast, hit at 8:02 pm local time (1302 GMT), the USGS said. No tsunami warning has been issued.

Daryono, an official at Indonesia's Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysical Agency (BMKG), said the second quake was one of 23 aftershocks following the earlier one.

"Modelling results showed that this quake does not have potential to cause a tsunami," he said in a statement.

The earlier 7.1 magnitude quake, which hit at 11:53 am, was felt moderately in the town of Saumlaki in the archipelago's Tanimbar Islands, according to BMKG.

