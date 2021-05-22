UrduPoint.com
Magnitude 6.7 Earthquake Registered Near Fiji -European-Mediterranean Seismological Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 04:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) A 6.7 magnitude earthquake has been registered near the Fiji island nation, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center said on Saturday.

The tremor was recorded at 22:13 GMT at a depth of 10 kilometers (over 6 miles), 348 kilometers east of the town of Lambasa.

There are no reports about any damage or victims caused by the earthquake, no tsunami alert has been declared.

Fiji is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes.

