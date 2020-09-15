UrduPoint.com
Magnitude 6.7 Earthquake Registered On Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula - Seismologists

Tue 15th September 2020 | 11:50 AM

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, September 15 (Sputnik) - A 6.7 magnitude earthquake hit on Tuesday the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East, the regional branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian academy of Sciences (GS RAS) told Sputnik.

"A 6.

7 magnitude earthquake was registered, its focus was located at the depth of 350 kilometers [217 miles]. The epicenter of the earthquake was registered 14-15 kilometers from the village of Esso. In Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a 2-3 magnitude earthquake was felt," a GS RAS spokesperson said.

The tremor was registered at 3:41 p.m. local time (03:41 GMT).

