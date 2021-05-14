UrduPoint.com
Magnitude 6.7 Earthquake Strikes Off Indonesia's Coast - Seismologists

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 12:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) A magnitude 6.7 earthquake hit Indonesia's coast on Friday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The earthquake was registered at 06:33 GMT. The epicenter was located 299 kilometers (185 miles) to the south-west of North Sumatra's city of Padang Sidempuan, at a depth of 12 kilometers.

No damage and injuries have been reported so far.

