MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) A magnitude 6.7 earthquake hit Indonesia's coast on Friday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The earthquake was registered at 06:33 GMT. The epicenter was located 299 kilometers (185 miles) to the south-west of North Sumatra's city of Padang Sidempuan, at a depth of 12 kilometers.

No damage and injuries have been reported so far.