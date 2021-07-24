Magnitude 6.7 Earthquake Strikes Off Philippines - US Geological Survey

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) A 6.7 magnitude earthquake has been registered near the coast of the Philippines, the US Geological Survey said.

The tremor was recorded at 20:48 on Friday, 17 kilometers (10.5 miles) northwest of the Calatagan Municipality that lies on the island of Luzon. The epicenter was located at a depth of 112 kilometers.

There are no reports about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake.

The Philippines is located in a seismologically active zone, known as the Ring of Fire, and often suffers from powerful earthquakes. The archipelago lies along the border between the Philippine Sea Plate and the Eurasian plate, which are colliding and increasing the seismological activity in the area.

The 1976 Moro Gulf earthquake, which caused a powerful tsunami, is the deadliest recorded earthquake in the history of the Philippines, which left from 5,000 to 8,000 people dead.