Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Argentina-Chile Border Area - Seismological Centers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2022 | 05:00 AM
BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) A magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit northern Argentina and Chile, according to the national seismological centers of both countries.
According to the Argentine side, the earthquake tremors were registered at a depth of 220 kilometers (137 miles) in the province of Jujuy.
Chile recorded an earthquake at a depth of 248 kilometers (154 miles).
Earthquakes are not uncommon in that region of South America.