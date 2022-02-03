Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Northern Peru - Seismologists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) A powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit Peru's northern Condorcanqui province in the Amazon region on Thursday, the national seismology center said.

The tremor was recorded at 10:58 (15:58 GMT) at a depth of 139 kilometers (86 miles).

There are no reports about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake.