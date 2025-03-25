Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Off New Zealand's South Island: USGS
Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2025 | 10:50 AM
Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck off New Zealand's South Island on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey said.
The tremor -- initially recorded with a magnitude of 7.0 -- hit at 2:43 pm (0143 GMT) at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) off the southwest tip of New Zealand's South Island, according to the USGS.
It was centred around 160 kilometres (100 miles) from the nearest mainland settlement.
There was no tsunami warning or immediate reports of damage, according to the Honolulu-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.
New Zealand's emergency management agency said it was "assessing whether the earthquake has created a tsunami that could affect New Zealand".
"If a tsunami has been generated in this location it is not likely to arrive in New Zealand for at least one hour," the agency said in a national advisory.
Ben Sievwright, manager of Ziff's Cafe and Bar in Invercargill on the South Island, said he felt "a little sway".
"Just a little wee shake, nothing too eventful," he told AFP.
New Zealand straddles the boundary of two major tectonic plates and is rattled by thousands of small earthquakes every year.
A magnitude 6.3 earthquake levelled swathes of Christchurch in 2011, killing 185 people, according to government figures.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2025
Mansour bin Zayed receives UAE citizens at his palace's Al Barza Majlis
Ajman leases hit AED4.9 billion in 2024, up 50%
Mohammed bin Rashid attends GDMO’s annual Ramadan media gathering
Sharjah CP chairs meeting of Police Academy Board
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Suroor bin Mohammed; exchanges Ramadan greet ..
Masdar to expand Endesa Partnership in AED1.4 billion renewable energy transacti ..
Bilawal calls for national consensus on countering terrorism
Sunny weather with scattered clouds forecast for Lahore
China economic resilience, growth strategy continue to draw foreign capital
Grand Suhoor in Dubai Honoring Journalists, Hosted by Muhammad Nawaz Jadun on Ra ..
More Stories From World
-
Zverev marches on in Miami, Osaka falls2 minutes ago
-
Magic hand Lakers third straight defeat, Bulls beat Nuggets2 minutes ago
-
Kashmir is disputed territory -- not India's 'integral part', Pakistan tells UN3 minutes ago
-
Magnitude 6.8 earthquake hits off New Zealand's South Island: USGS3 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Miami Open results - collated12 minutes ago
-
De Minaur ends Fonseca challenge, Zverev marches on in Miami13 minutes ago
-
Tesla's EU sales plunge 49% year-on-year in first two months of 2025: industry body23 minutes ago
-
PNG loses Facebook during police 'control systems' test2 hours ago
-
SAPM Tariq Fatemi meets Danish Foreign Minister, discusses expansion of bilateral ties2 hours ago
-
Amb. Baloch discusses networking, partnerships with Pakistani professionals in Paris2 hours ago
-
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake hits off New Zealand's South Island3 hours ago
-
Zverev marches on in Miami, Osaka falls9 hours ago