Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Philippine Southern Mindanao Island - US Geological Survey

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 06:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Philippines' second largest island of Mindanao, located in the south of the country, the US Geological Survey data showed early on Thursday.

According to the seismologists, the earthquake struck nine kilometers (5.6 miles) to the west-southwest from the Tamayong area in the Davao City at 01:11 GMT.

The epicenter of the quake was located at the depth of 22 kilometers.

