Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Philippines - US Geological Survey

15th December 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2019) A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck a central district of the Philippines on Sunday, the US Geological Survey said.

The tremor was registered at 06:11 GMT 3 miles southeast of Magsaysay town at a depth of 17.5 miles.

There have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties caused by the earthquake. No tsunami warnings were issued.

